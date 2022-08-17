Lake City eyes rising talent to help turn tide in '22

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City’s junior varsity football squad has had some great success in recent years.

Panthers coach Ronnie Baker is looking forward to that translating to the varsity level as he begins his fourth season on the sideline in Lake City.

Baker’s squad went 2-5 in a truncated 2021 season, but return a good bit of experience heading into what he expects to be a full season.

“We always have high expectations,” Baker said. “But we’re going to enjoy the journey and try to win each game one game at a time. But our goal is always to be among the best not only in our region but in the state.”

The Panthers will rely more on youth this season, but it will be somewhat experienced youth. LCHS boasts a sizeable sophomore class that has been able to play at least a partial season every year since 2019.

“We’re going to be a junior- and sophomore-laden team,” Baker said. “But those are kids that have been in the program and been in the weight room and we feel good about them moving forward.

“They’re part of some J.V. teams that went 4-1 and 5-1 as well, so they’re used to winning and are just looking for that varsity experience.”

OFFENSE

While young in certain areas, the Panthers have the benefit of returning most of the offensive line from a season ago.

All four starters returning are on the o-line in the forms of all-state honorable mention Andre Pressley-McFadden, Malik Bradshaw, Jase McKnight and Endurance McCray.

That’s good news for LCHS since all of the skill position players have little varsity experience and some big shoes to fill. The Panthers lose quarterback Cameron Butler, receiver Shamontae Burgess and running back Cledieus Alston from a year ago.

Sophomore Antwan Jones, who started last year at right tackle for the Lake City, is currently in competition for the QB spot along with KenJae Burgess – the J.V. starter from last season. Jones is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

“(Jones) is a very athletic guy – basketball kid,” Baker said. “…We like the things he’s brought to the quarterback position.

“…But we have a battle. Both guys are sophomores, so we’ll have them for a few years, but at the same time, they’ve been in the program for years and I like what both kids have done during this offseason.”

Senior James Peterson, who was in the secondary last year, will be one of the running backs along with Isiah Wilson. Treshon Burgess, Tashon McElveen and Alphonso Graham will be part of the new receiving corps.

DEFENSE

The defensive side of the ball is where LCHS returns the most experience with nine players returning.

Pressley-McFadden will play both ways and return to help anchor the defensive line along with Shemar Thomas at nose guard.

The line is getting a boost with addition of 6-6, 280-pound DE Amare Adams, who played at Central last season but already has NCAA Division I offers from South Carolina and Florida State.

Markela Green will be taking over one of the vacant outside linebacker positions and Jones could see time at the other if he’s not playing quarterback, Baker said.

The secondary consists of Peterson, who’s a returner, along with Burgess, Graham and Desmond Cockfield.

“All of those guys started every game for us last year and were very successful and part of a good defensive unit, and we just look forward to those guys coming back carrying on,” Baker said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Freshman Edgar Rivera-Flores will handle the kicking and PAT duties for the Panthers with Burgess lining up as the punter.