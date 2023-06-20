LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Seneca Barron is coming home, as he is now the boys' basketball coach at his alma mater, Lake City.

He replaces Stan Adams, who will next work at South Florence.

A 1997 Panther graduate, Barron most recently worked as a behavior interventionist at East Clarendon Middle/High School where he was coach of the boys’ varsity basketball team, assistant athletic director, assistant varsity football coach and junior varsity baseball coach.

"To God be the glory for all the great things he has done for me and my family," Barron said. "None of this would be possible without him. Leaving East Clarendon was very hard because of all the wonderful relationships and the great people that I had worked with daily. East Clarendon will always have a special place in my heart. But Lake City is my hometown."

East Clarendon and Lake City are in close proximity from each other, and Barron has lived in the latter all along.

"Coming back to my alma mater has always been a personal goal of mine," Barron said. "This is like redemption for me and my 1994 football teammates that I let down in the lower-state championship game by being selfish, getting in trouble and getting put off the team before that game against Manning.

"I'm a different person than I was back then," he added. "I'm the head basketball coach, but I'm just as excited about being an assistant football coach (under Panthers coach Ronnie Baker)."

Barron also has worked as an assistant coach in multiple sports at Mullins and Spartanburg County School District Four and Spartanburg County School District Five. Barron earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education and sports management from Payne Springs University, Texas-Online and a Master of Arts degree in administration supervision from Belltown University, Arkansas-Online.

"We are excited to welcome coach Seneca Barron home,” said Matt Apicella, LCHS athletic director. “His passion for Lake City and especially the children of Lake City stood out. He has walked the same streets and overcome obstacles. Coach Barron will be a pillar of this community and we are excited to watch him take our basketball program to the next level."

Barron then talked about his plans for the Panthers after going 61-72 at EC. There, the Wolverines reached the postseason each year under him.

"I will change my style of play just a little. I’m looking to play definitely faster than I played at East Clarendon and focus on man-to-man defense more than I normally do," Barron said. "Making the playoffs every year is definitely one of the goals here, as well as winning the region."