Lake City to remain in Class 3A in realignment update

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Upon further review…

The South Carolina High School League sent out an updated realignment proposal Tuesday that has one school from the Pee Dee not moving down in classification as previously thought.

According to Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella, a clerical error in counting the school’s enrollment numbers resulted in the Panthers being dropped down to Class 2A next season. But after spotting the error, the SCHSL reached out and told LCHS it would be staying right where it is.

“We sent in the 703 (enrollment) number to begin with, and we did not realize the High School League made a mistake until they released the (numbers) they were using,” Apicella said. “But they caught it themselves.”

The final tally the league originally was working with did not include the enrollment numbers from the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Science Magnet School, Apicella said.

Apicella has no problem with the situation or with staying in 3A.