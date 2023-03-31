LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City wrestling star Andre McFadden-Pressley placed second in the junior 285-pound division at the 34th annual High School Nationals championships last weekend in Virginia Beach, Va.

The event was sponsored by the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA).

With his second place finish, McFadden-Pressley also earned All-America honors.

McFadden-Pressley defeated wrestlers from Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and New York by pin through the first five rounds before losing by decision to Navarro Schunke, of South Dakota, in the final.

McFadden-Pressley was runner-up in the state 3A wrestling championship this year after winning a state championship in 2022.