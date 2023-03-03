LAKE CITY, S.C. − Lake City DB/WR Alphonso Graham Jr. singed to continue his football career with the University of Charleston (W.Va.).
Alphonso Graham recorded 40 total tackles four interceptions and eight pass break ups in the 2022 season. As a wide receiver, he totaled 37 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns.
“Alphonso is a very instinctive and cerebral player on the football field,” Lake City coach Ronnie Baker said. “Once you add in his physical gifts, the sky is the limit for Alphonso at the University of Charleston West Virginia.”