Lake City's Hanna finishing strong in final year at FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – There are a couple things Art Inabinet knows about fifth-year senior Bill Hanna.

The Francis Marion baseball coach knows he’s going to play every day, he’s going to hit around .300 for the season and he’s going to play stellar defense in center field.

But recently the former Lake City High School standout has added another element to his game and to an already potent Patriots lineup – power.

Hanna has crushed three home runs over his last five games and has four extra-base hits during that span as well. One of those came in the 12th inning against Lander where he collected his first walk-off homer at FMU during an 8-5 victory.

That has helped the team win 13 of its last 15 games entering this weekend’s three-game set with UNC Pembroke.

“It was good,” Hanna said of his recent surge. “I was kind of struggling the whole year, so I kind of kicked my behind to finish out my last year strong and focus on baseball.

“…I’ve worked in the offseason in the weight room. I’ve hit home runs, but three in one week? That’s surprising.”

Hanna had just one longball to his credit at FMU prior to this season, although that type of power is not usually expected from your nine-hole hitter, Inabinet said.

“I don’t think he hit but one last year, and that was an inside-the-parker,” the FMU coach added. “So for Bill to be showing some power is awesome at this point in the season. He’s getting the bat barrel out front and elevating the ball a little bit and getting some good backspin on it.

“Every homer he’s hit he’s pulled down the left field line, which tells me they’re trying to pitch him inside and he’s getting the bat head to the ball and it’s carrying out.”

The power has been nice, Hanna said, but hitting the ball more consistently has always been his goal. After seeing his average dip to .277 in the middle of the year, he’s steadily watched it climb all the way back up to .301 entering Friday.

“Just staying flat with my swing and trying to hit the middle of the ball,” Hanna said. “My problem the whole year was I was hitting the top and the bottom of the ball.”

Even so, the former Panther has had 14 multi-hit games this year highlighted by a three-hit performance against Southern Wesleyan on April 2.

Hanna has been a constant in the FMU lineup since coming over from USC Sumter in 2020. He’s started all but one game during that span and has given Inabinet one of the top defensive center fielders in the conference.

He ranked ninth overall with a .991 fielding percentage prior to Friday’s contest after having made just one error in 112 chances with 104 putouts and seven outfield assists.

“Bill can run any ball down in the outfield,” Inabinet said. “He’s one of the best defensive center fielders I’ve had, and I’ve had some good ones here.

“…The thing that really kind of stands out is his footspeed. After about two steps, Bill’s wide open.”

It’s actually something Hanna was spent the last few years improving on, he said.

“When I started working out more, that’s when I felt my speed increase,” Hanna said. “I was always quick, but I wasn’t this fast in high school.”

FMU has used his speed at the plate and on the basepaths. Hanna is 19 for 26 in stolen bases for his career and has 14 sacrifice bunts – including a team-leading eight this season.

It all adds up to want Hanna hopes will be a memorable finish to his career in Florence.

“Just looking to finish strong and keep doing what I’ve been doing,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.