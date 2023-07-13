LAKE CITY, S.C. − Lake City High School catcher Taevin Herring has signed to play baseball with USC-Sumter.

In his two years as the Panthers' starting catcher, Herring was named All-Region both years while compiling 51 hits, including 19 doubles, and driving in 44 runs. He twice was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year, throwing out 40 baserunners with a 42% efficiency.

“Tae is one of the best defensive catchers we've ever had,” said Panthers coach Matt Apicella. “His work ethic, attitude and team first mentality will take him far in this world. The Fire Ants are getting a great catcher and a better person.”