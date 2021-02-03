 Skip to main content
Lake City's McClam signs with Newberry football
SIGNING DAY

Lake City's McClam signs with Newberry football

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Lake City High School standout outside linebacker E.J. McClam will continue his football career at Newberry College after signing with the Wolves on Wednesday.

McClam totaled 122 total tackles combined in his junior and COVID-19-shortended senior seasons including six sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

"E.J. is an outstanding outside linebacker who displays the ability to rush the passer, play zone and man coverage, and stop the run," said Panthers coach Ronnie Baker. "E.J. did all of these things at a high level. He is very coachable and has a high football IQ. He is very mentally tough, and the sky is the limit for him."

EJ MCCLAM.jpg

McClam

 FSD3 PHOTO
