Lake City's McIntosh inks with North Greenville football

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Lake City High School defensive back Bryce McIntosh will suit up for North Greenville University next season after signing with the Crusaders on Wednesday.
McIntosh totaled 32 tackles with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups combined in his junior and senior seasons.
"Bryce is a true cover corner in every sense of the word" Panthers football coach Ronnie Baker said. "He has a high football IQ and can play corner or safety. His biggest asset in the secondary is his speed and attention to detail in zone and man coverage. Bryce also has good ball skills and does not panic when it is time to make a play on the ball."