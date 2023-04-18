LAKE CITY, S.C. − Lake City senior defensive back James Peterson recently signed with the University of Charleston (W.V.) to continue his football career.

Peterson recorded 28 total tackles with one interception and three pass breakups on defense for the Panthers this past season. On offense, he had 24 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns as a running back.

Peterson played in just five games due to injury.

"James has worked hard to come back from injury and the University of Charleston West Virginia is getting Division I-caliber defensive back in James Peterson," LCHS coach Ronnie Baker said on the Florence School District 3 Facebook page.