Lake View athletics caps off challenging but successful season with pair of titles

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Every high school athletic season brings a new set of challenges with it, but none quite like this past season.

On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic erasing all of the 2020 springs sports season, it was unknown whether things would return to normal in the fall. Even when those sports began their truncated seasons, there was always the possibility things could grind to a halt again at any moment.

“It’s been a hard year as far as trying to keep our programs safe and healthy and making sure they were able to play,” Lake View softball coach and assistant athletic director Brandy Huggins said. “But all of our coaches and our trainer and everybody rallied together and our kids did an excellent job of wearing their masks and doing everything they could to stay safe and healthy.”

While that was the top priority, the Wild Gators were still able to turn in a season for the record books as they captured a pair of state championships and played for another in a successful campaign that went far beyond just finishing every sports season.

It started in the fall. The volleyball team made its way into the postseason as a No. 2 and made it to the lower state finals before falling to Bamberg-Ehrhardt.