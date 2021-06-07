Lake View athletics caps off challenging but successful season with pair of titles

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Every high school athletic season brings a new set of challenges with it, but none quite like this past season.
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic erasing all of the 2020 springs sports season, it was unknown whether things would return to normal in the fall. Even when those sports began their truncated seasons, there was always the possibility things could grind to a halt again at any moment.
“It’s been a hard year as far as trying to keep our programs safe and healthy and making sure they were able to play,” Lake View softball coach and assistant athletic director Brandy Huggins said. “But all of our coaches and our trainer and everybody rallied together and our kids did an excellent job of wearing their masks and doing everything they could to stay safe and healthy.”
While that was the top priority, the Wild Gators were still able to turn in a season for the record books as they captured a pair of state championships and played for another in a successful campaign that went far beyond just finishing every sports season.
It started in the fall. The volleyball team made its way into the postseason as a No. 2 and made it to the lower state finals before falling to Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Meanwhile on the gridiron, coach Daryl King and his senior-laden football team picked up where it had left off the year before. After falling to eventual Class A state champion Green Sea Floyds in the 2019 lower state final, the Wild Gators rattled off eight straight wins for a region championship and a berth in the title game against Southside Christian, another unbeaten team.
The trip to Benedict College did go as planned though, as the Sabres were able capture the 1A crown with a 46-6 victory as title No. 11 will have to wait for King’s squad.
“But that’s football,” the LVHS coach said after the game. “I told my guys it’s extremely hard to make it this far, and I’ve super proud of the effort they put forth all season.”
Basketball season followed and the Lake View girls won their third straight region crown to grab a top seed for the playoffs. They lost out to eventual state champion Military Magnet, finishing the year 12-1.
Then came spring as both the baseball and softball teams returned to the diamond with the intent to play not only a regular season, but a postseason this time as well.
“You remember last year and getting that call that it was over,” Huggins said. “So this year, it was a relief every time you made it through a season knowing that it could maybe end at any moment. So when we finally got to spring, you really wanted to make it this time knowing how it ended last year for everybody.”
The SCHSL was able to do that as things wrapped up this past weekend. As for Huggins, she became a state championship head coach for the first time as her squad swept Dixie for the 2021 Class A title – the second in program history (2007).
The Wild Gators baseball team took an extra day, but got a measure of revenge against Southside Christian with a 7-6 victory on Saturday as it earned a series sweep and its ninth state championship in program history − the first since 2006.
“It’s a goal we set every year because that’s where you want to be at the end,” said LVHS coach Kip Herlong, who was named the SCBCA Class A Coach of the Year on Monday. “It’s expectations here at Lake View. They expect you to get to state and win state. If you don’t, you won’t last long.
“But pressure and all, it’s a great place to be.”
And after a year like 2020, Huggins was glad Lake View High could provide some uplifting moments for the community.
“It’s so much excitement for our community because they rally so much around our sports,” she said. “They’re great supporters of all of our kinds in all the sports they play. They love it and they enjoy watching the kids. They see how much time and hard work they put into it.
“It’s not just a championship for our team, it’s a championship for the community that has embraced us and loves us so much.”