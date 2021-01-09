Lake View earns sweep of Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A balanced offensive attack and a strong first quarter helped Lake View’s boys’ basketball team earn a 75-61 victory over Timmonsville on Friday at the THS gymnasium.

The Wild Gators had four players post double figures led by D.J. Bethea with 19. Michael McInnis wasn’t far behind with 17 as the duo helped LVHS get out to a hot start with an 18-5 lead after the first quarter.

Lake View never trailed after gaining the lead early in the first, but the Whirlwinds did not go down quietly behind Christian Taylor's big night.

Taylor scored the first seven points of the game for Timmonsville and posted a double-double of 10 rebounds and poured in a game-high 42 points.

More than half of those points came in the fourth quarter as the two teams combined for 57 in the final stanza – many of which came on the free throw line.

The two teams attempted 79 free throws in the contest with Lake View sinking 28 of 45 and the Whirlwinds hitting 22 of 34.

Taylor went to the charity stripe 16 times on the night and Bethea attempted 12 shots in the fourth quarter alone.