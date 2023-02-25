FLORENCE, S.C. -- Military Magnet Academy once again proved the road block to Lake View's state title aspirations as the Wild Gators lost 60-46 in Saturday's Class A lower-state final at the Florence Center.

The Wild Gators' season ends at 22-3. With Saturday's win, Military Magnet is now a four-time lower-state champ. Next weekend, the Eagles will also attempt to win thier third straight state crown.

The two teams have met in the postseason every year since 2018-2019. But in that span, LVHS has won once – the first year they played. Since then the Eagles have ended the Wild Gators’ season each time. The first was an overtime loss in the third round followed by a second-round victory the year after.

Last season saw the two squads meet in the lower state final as well, with Military Magnet pulling away at the end for a 59-50 victory.

Military Magnet, which trailed Lake View by as many as 12 points the first quarter of last year's meeting, stormed Saturday to a 9-1 lead. The Wild Gators' first points were not scored until Jaleya Ford's free throw almost four minutes into the contest.

Lake View didn't get its first basket until Gwendasia Page made a short bankshot with 2:36 left in the opening period.

Then, in the second quarter, coach Larry Inman's Wild Gators made a charge, getting within 22-16 on Tianaa Hamilton's layup with 44 seconds left in the first half.

But just as Military Magnet gave the Wild Gators fits in last year's lower-state final when the it revved its full-court press, it worked again as the Eagles pulled back away.

Lake View, however, got within 48-40 on Hamilton's three-point play with 4:42 left. And Page soon scored a layup that could have trimmed the Eagle lead to six. But officials nullified it by ruling Page committed an offensive foul.

The Eagles never looked back.

Ford led the Wild Gators with 13 points, followed by Page with 12 and Hamilton with 10. Military Magnet was led by Sabri Mitchell with 13, followed by Dream Watson with 12 and De'Jamari Pugh with 11.

M;12;14;18;16--60

LV;7;11;14;14--46

MILITARY MAGNET (60)

Chazmin Bradley 8, Brown 5, Davis 7, De'Jamari Pugh 11, Dream Watson 12, Williams 2, Richards 2, Sabri Mitchell 13.

LAKE VIEW (46)

Jaleya Ford 13, Chavis 3, Waters 3, Gendasia Page 12, Williams 5, Tianaa Hamilton 10.