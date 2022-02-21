 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake View girls top East Clarendon, advance to lower state final
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lake View girls top East Clarendon, advance to lower state final

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Ja'Niyah Waters scored 27 points and the Lake View High School defense was able to contain East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper enough for a 74-62 victory Monday in the third round of the 1A state playoffs.

The Wild Gators (23-1) will now face Military Magnet, the defending state champion, on Saturday at noon at the Florence Center.

Jaleya Ford finished with 17 points for LVHS, and was one of the main players tasked with locking down Cooper.

The Wolverine standout and University of South Carolina signee still finished with a game-high 36 points, but Ford and company created enough pressure and enough turnovers to grab a 12-point lead early in the third quarter they never relinquished.

Gwendasia Page added 11 points for the Wild Gators and Hayden White was the second-leading scorer for ECHS with 13 points.

