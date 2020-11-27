Lake View headed back to 1A state title game

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Adarrian Dawkins scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Lake View defense and special teams forced four turnovers as the Wild Gators knocked off previously unbeaten Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20-7 on Friday at Jewell McLaurin Field to punch their ticket to the 1A state championship game.

The Wild Gators (8-0) will face another undefeated team in Southside Christian (8-0) on Dec. 5 at Benedict College in Columbia at 11:30 a.m. The Sabres defeated Lamar 17-6 in the upper state final.

Lake View will by vying for its 11th state title in school history (1938, '61, '70, '71, '81, '89, '91, '97, 2001, '16).

It was the Red Raiders who came in with the vaunted defense after posting five shutouts this season, and showed it through most of the first three quarters. Bamberg held the Wild Gators to just six points − which came off a turnover − and didn't allow a rushing play over 12 yards until the final minutes of the third stanza.

But that was all Lake View needed. Trailing 7-6, Ja'Correus Ford and Michael McInnis combined on four rushes for 72 yards, and Dawkins capped things off with an 8-yard rumble to the end zone to put the Wild Gators in the lead for good, 12-7.