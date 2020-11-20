Lake View holds off Carvers Bay 30-22 to reach lower state final

HEMINGWAY, S.C. −Michael Mcinnis and Adarrian Dawkins broke up a last-second pass in the end zone to help Lake View secure a 30-22 victory over Carvers Bay on Friday in the 1A state playoffs.

The Wild Gators (7-0) will now host Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week for the lower state championship.

Ja'Correus Ford scored three touchdowns for Lake View, including what turned out to be the game-winner in the fourth quarter.

Tied 14-14 at the half, Lake View took control on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. The Bears only ran 11 plays in more than a quarter and a half as the Wild Gators built a 30-14 advantage.

But CBHS came back via its passing attack as quarterback Kayshaun Brockington completed three passes over 20 yards to help pull the Bears back within 30-22 with 3:34 to go.

Lake View grabbed the onside kick, but the Gators' offense stalled, giving the ball back to Carvers Bay with exactly one minute left. A big pass play to M.J. Bromell set the Bears up at the LVHS 17, but Lake View denied Brockington's final three attempts to reach the end zone.

