Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt

“We still got a lot of work to do,” Inman said. “I got some young girls coming up and I’m trying to get them some experience.”

Inman said his team expects to play around 28 games on the season.

“We’re trying out a new defense and some other new stuff,” he said. Inman said he is also happy to bring back former Lake View basketball star now assistant coach Jaquanna Davis, who also played college basketball at Claflin University.

“I’m glad to have her back with me,” he said. “We got her back on the bench and she does a good job with the girls and they respond to her.”

Inman said this year’s squad just might be one of his best teams.

“I hope that we can have a good future because we raised the bar,” Inman said. “We made it to the Florence Civic Center now we’re trying to make it to state. We’re trying to make that journey.”

Inman said he feels better about his chances this season.

“The kids are coming together and my older girls are helping us see some light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Lake View looks to put on a show for fans next week with three home games.

