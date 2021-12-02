Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View girls basketball coach Larry Inman and the Lady Wild Gators have steadily improved and grown as a team since their run to the SCHSL Class A lower-state finals in 2019, earning him Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year. Lake View opened the season with a 63-23 win at Marion Wednesday night as they look to not only win a fourth consecutive region title but also contend for a state championship.
The team suffered a pair of season ending losses to Military Magnet in the playoffs. Last year, Lake View was winners of 12 straight games and led 45-29 heading to the final quarter before the upset on their home-court.
The Lady Wild Gators return all five of their starters for the 2021-22 season led by senior Ja’Niyah Waters who improved on her 12 points per game average as a sophomore by averaging 15.8 points per game as a junior.
“I think we can make it all the way,” Waters said. “We practice every day and working out over the summer. I just hope we make it since this is my las year. Coach really needs it and he deserves it.”
Waters has played varsity basketball since eighth grade and was recently named to the Morning News Preseason All-Pee Dee Girls' basketball team.
“It feels great and I was nervous at first because I didn’t think I was really that good but I’m proud of myself,” Waters said. “I think we did good in our first game and will hopefully be better.”
Sophomore Gwendasia Page has been steady, dropping 10.3 ppg and 7.6 rebounds along with 2.5 blocks the past two seasons.
“We always put God first to help lead the way you want to go,” Page said. “Coach Inman is a good coach and treats us like his own daughters.”
Sophomore Jayla Ford added 8.0 points per game last year despite missing the playoffs due to injury while junior center Tianaa Hamilton pulled down more than five rebounds per game. Sa’Nayah Williams returns as another scorer while senior Zan’Dasia McNeil remains the team leader in steals with 3.9 per game.
“The start of the season was very fun,” McNeil said. “We had a scrimmage in Wilson that prepared us mentally and physically. At practice, we scrimmage each other to better one another.”
McNeil, a three-sport athlete at the school said she feels they have a better basketball program since she joined the team as a freshman.
“We’ve played with each other so we know where our weakness and strong areas are,” she said. “My role is defense. I score here and there but I play a major role in defense. I know everybody love to score but defense wins the game.”
Cornelia Mace is another senior leader that will play big minutes. Newcomer Neveah Locklear will play a role on the team along with seventh grader Zy’Kiara Waters.
“We still got a lot of work to do,” Inman said. “I got some young girls coming up and I’m trying to get them some experience.”
Inman said his team expects to play around 28 games on the season.
“We’re trying out a new defense and some other new stuff,” he said. Inman said he is also happy to bring back former Lake View basketball star now assistant coach Jaquanna Davis, who also played college basketball at Claflin University.
“I’m glad to have her back with me,” he said. “We got her back on the bench and she does a good job with the girls and they respond to her.”
Inman said this year’s squad just might be one of his best teams.
“I hope that we can have a good future because we raised the bar,” Inman said. “We made it to the Florence Civic Center now we’re trying to make it to state. We’re trying to make that journey.”
Inman said he feels better about his chances this season.
“The kids are coming together and my older girls are helping us see some light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Lake View looks to put on a show for fans next week with three home games.