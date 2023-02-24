FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s an all-too familiar setting for coach Larry Inman’s squad.

The Lake View Wild Gators sit on the doorstep of earning a shot at the SCHSL 1A state championship. Standing in the their way, however, is perennial nemesis Military Magnet Academy as the two are set to clash once again – this time Saturday at noon at Florence Center in the lower state final.

The winner will face either Denmark-Olar or St. Joseph’s Catholic for the state crown on March 4 at noon on the campus of USC Aiken.

The two teams have met in the postseason every year since 2018-2019. But in that span, LVHS has won once – the first year they played. Since then the Eagles have ended the Wild Gators’ season each time. The first was an overtime loss in the third round followed by a second-round victory the year after.

Last season saw the two squads meet in the lower state final as well, with Military Magnet pulling away at the end for a 59-50 victory.

In order to get to the next level, Lake View (22-2) will have to get over the hump and find a way to knock off the two-time defending state champs and three-time defending lower state champs.

That will be easier said than done as the Eagles (23-6) enter on an 11-game hot streak. They have not lost since Jan. 14 against Lower Richland, a 3A school, and have scored at least 74 points in each of those contests.

They also reached the 100-point mark four different times during that span, and are led by four players averaging double figures. Senior Kaelin Davis tops the list with an average of 14.4 points per game followed by sophomore Dream Watson (13.9 ppg), senior Chazmin Bradley (11.8 ppg) and sophomore Sabri Mitchell (10.9).

As a team, Military Magnet averages 34.2 rebounds and 29.9 steals per contest.

The Wild Gators have been on a tear the second half of the season as well. Their last loss came against Trinity Collegiate in the Pepsi Carolina Classic Championship game on Dec. 29.

Since then, they have rattled off 13 straight victories, including last week’s 67-63 overtime victory against Carvers Bay. LVHS has scored more than 60 points a game in seven out of their past eight matchups.

Lake View is led by a pair of talented juniors and a senior all averaging double figures. Jaleya Ford leads the way with 16.3 points a game followed by Gwendasia Page with 12.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and five steals per contest. Tianaa Hamilton rounds out the top three with 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Wild Gators are averaging 36.6 rebounds and 20.7 steals per game as a team.