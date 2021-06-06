Lake View rallies twice, edges Sabres 7-6 to earn 9th state championship

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – It took a few seconds to process, but once it did, the moment hit Thomas Skipper like nothing else ever had.
Or maybe it was all of his teammates piling on top of him.
Either way, Skipper’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning set off another night of celebration in Lake View as the Wild Gators rallied twice for an eventual 7-6 victory against Southside Christian School to earn the Class A state championship.
It’s the ninth title overall for LVHS (18-2), with the last one coming 2006. The baseball team captured the state crown a day after the softball team accomplished the feat as well.
“Best feeling in the world – especially to go out on top,” Lake View senior catcher Noah Carter said. “It meant everything...not getting last year, I felt like we could’ve went back-to-back from last year to this year.”
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t give the Wild Gators the opportunity to do that, and they had to overcome more adversity this season as the roster was only intact at the very end.
“This game right here, you know we came back and fought back and faced adversity and made the most of it,” said Skipper, another senior. “That’s been our thing all year.”
It was theme throughout Saturday night as well as LVHS found itself trailing by three runs on two separate occasions. The Sabres jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning only to watch the Wild Gators turn around and plate two runs behind Chris McGill’s RBI single and Michael McDaniel’s RBI groundout.
Lake View tied things up on an error in the third inning, but SCS put up another three-spot in the fourth and maintained that lead until the sixth inning.
Sabres starting pitcher Nelson Vaughan gave up an RBI single to Marquis Johnson and exited with one on and two out.
The tide turned dramatically in LVHS’ favor as SCS reliever Kolby Sentelle hit the first batter he faced and walked the next two – uncorking three wild pitches in the process as the Wild Gators pulled within 6-5. Dru Nelson came on in relief of Sentelle and walked McGill with the bases loaded to tie things up again.
“When (the team) went down 3-0 in the first inning, they didn’t blink,” Lake View coach Kip Herlong said. “Down 6-3, they didn’t blink. They just kept fighting back and they had no doubts. Since we got into the playoffs, that’s kind of what we’ve seen – have laser focus and have no doubts. Believe in yourself and believe in your teammates.
“..Pressure bursts pipes. I said that at the Bamberg game. It makes diamonds and bursts pipes.”
Carter struck out the side in the top of the seventh and it didn’t take long for Lake View to put the pressure back on the Sabres. Kason Herlong walked with one out and Marquise Johnson reached on an error next batter as the younger Herlong made it all the way to third.
Following a strikeout, SCS intentionally walked Carter – his third IBB of the game – to load the bases. Skipper stepped to the plate and took ball four on a 3-1 count and made his way to first. The LVHS dugout had already emptied, and after waiting a few seconds for the umpires to confirm the game was over, they mobbed Skipper at first base.
“You try not to do too much,” Skipper said of his last high school at bat. “Just get a basehit, put the ball in play and try to make something happen. I knew he was having trouble throwing strikes so I was going to go up there and be patient.
“It just hit me…I saw everybody start screaming and hit just hit me – we’re state champions. No better feeling. I wish I could go back to it every day.”