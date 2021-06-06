Lake View rallies twice, edges Sabres 7-6 to earn 9th state championship

It was theme throughout Saturday night as well as LVHS found itself trailing by three runs on two separate occasions. The Sabres jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning only to watch the Wild Gators turn around and plate two runs behind Chris McGill’s RBI single and Michael McDaniel’s RBI groundout.

Lake View tied things up on an error in the third inning, but SCS put up another three-spot in the fourth and maintained that lead until the sixth inning.

Sabres starting pitcher Nelson Vaughan gave up an RBI single to Marquis Johnson and exited with one on and two out.

The tide turned dramatically in LVHS’ favor as SCS reliever Kolby Sentelle hit the first batter he faced and walked the next two – uncorking three wild pitches in the process as the Wild Gators pulled within 6-5. Dru Nelson came on in relief of Sentelle and walked McGill with the bases loaded to tie things up again.

“When (the team) went down 3-0 in the first inning, they didn’t blink,” Lake View coach Kip Herlong said. “Down 6-3, they didn’t blink. They just kept fighting back and they had no doubts. Since we got into the playoffs, that’s kind of what we’ve seen – have laser focus and have no doubts. Believe in yourself and believe in your teammates.