Lake View returns skill, but must rebuild up front

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The road to the 1A state championship is never an easy path, but it’s usually helped by winning a region crown.

Lake View has won four of the last five region titles, and captured the 1A state championship the year prior.

Realignment has made that path a little harder for the Wild Gators as the revamped Region 6-A now features the additions of Latta, dropping down from 2A, and the return of perennial contender Lamar to the lower state.

But LVHS can’t really worry about any of that right now, coach Daryl King said.

“You want to be great Week One,” King said. “But we’ve always preached to get better each game, so that by the time we play our last game of the season – whenever that may come – we’ll be the best that we can be.”

The Wild Gators haven’t had a losing season since 2013 and have won at least seven games every year since. That’s despite going through multiple years where the roster has seen a lot of turnover.

This year is another one of those seasons. Despite returning a number of skill position players, the offensive and defensive lines are essentially starting from scratch, King said.

“It’s going to be a work-in-progress through the first part of the schedule before you get into region,” he said. “We’re really young up front on the offensive line with a lot skill guys coming back. So it’s getting that mix together and up to speed and everybody working on the same page.”

OFFENSE

Lake View has six returners on offense, but outside of a few skill positions, every slot is still up for grabs, King said.

One of those being the quarterback spot after the graduation of D.J. Bethea. Bethea threw for 2,011 yards and 20 touchdowns as year ago, and right now there are “four or five” players getting reps behind center, King said.

Bethea’s top two weapons are back in Shaheed Dawkins and Trey Page. Dawkins 1,001 receiving yards and five scores a year ago while Page pulled down 11 touchdowns with 728 yards receiving.

The Wild Gators also return running back Marvin Gordon, who accounted for 944 yards and nine TDs last season.

Aside from those, everything else is still up in the air a likely will be until the final jamboree, King said, as LVHS looks to rebuild its offensive line.

“That’s where everything starts, up front,” King said. “You can have a great quarterback, running back and great wide receivers, but if that offensive line isn’t very good, you’re not going to be good. So that’s been a priority for us is to get better up front.

“But I feel we’ve got some kids who will work hard enough to get it done.”

DEFENSE

LVHS brings back around five players on defense, led by Sevon Nichols.

Nichols was an all-state selection who finished with 79 tackles with 10 sacks on the defensive line. But now he’ll join Joey Grossetti at inside linebacker.

Tyrell Foxworth and Kamarik Bethea will likely see significant time at outside linebacker, King said. Jayden Benjamin returns at nose guard with Chris McGill working as one of the tackles currently as the rest of the defensive line was a work-in-progress as well.

In the secondary, junior Camden Umphries returns along with Dawkins.

“We have a small senior class with seven seniors, so we’ve got some ninth-graders, some 10th-graders and a lot of 11th-graders out there,” King said.

SPECIAL TEAMS