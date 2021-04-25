Lake View’s NFL star Darius Leonard gives more than 100 bikes to children

MARION, S.C. -- Lake View native and Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard hosted more than 100 local children at C.D. Joyner Auditorium in Marion for the Maniac Foundation’s first ever Bike Giveaway on Sunday.
The three-year starter and All Pro linebacker and his wife Kayla Leonard launched the Maniac Foundation dedicated to transforming communities through education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes. The Bike Giveaway is the kick-off program for the foundation with the goal to encourage local youth.
“It means a lot,” Leonard said of the event. “That feeling to see a smile on a kid’s face, that is what you do it for.”
Leonard said he takes pride in playing professional football and making the most of the opportunity to able to return home to help others.
“I know what it feels like to not have too much,” he said. “When my brother made it and I remember Antoine Bethea coming back down and talking and I know how that touched me. I’m just trying to return that same favor and let the kids know that the sky’s the limit.”
Leonard said he gives back so much time, energy and effort because he has been through struggles.
“These kids just need the right hope and right guidance,” he said.
Leonard partnered with the South Carolina Department of Social Services to help out the event.
DSS State Director Michael Leach said part of the mission is to promote the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and to strengthen families.
“It’s exciting for him and his Maniac Foundation to come in and support the local community bringing joy to children with bikes,” Leach said. “There are DSS staff and foster parents all partnering together to share some happiness with children. Our local DSS has been doing a great job getting out in the community and partnering with other organizations.”
Leach said the donation from the Maniac Foundation means 100 South Carolina children will be able to participate in recreational activities with their peers that they may have otherwise not had the opportunity to enjoy.
“It means fresh air, exercise and making life-long memories. It also shows they are valued and that is something for which we should all be thankful,” he said.
Maniac Foundation Executive Director Marques Fitch said the organization launched a few months ago.
“It’s pretty new,” he said. “It’s dedicated to transforming communities through wellness programs, education programs for kids and of course serving families in need.”
Fitch said more events are planned for the future along with promoting physical activity.
“I think Darius feels great about this,” Fitch said. “He loves his home and wants to constantly be here as much as he can. The first thing he wanted to do was in his community.”
Leonard played football and basketball for the Lake View Wild Gators. He went on to star for the S.C. State University Bulldogs as a two-time MEAC defensive player of the year. The 2018 second-round draft pick quickly emerged as one of the best left outside linebackers in the sport, receiving the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In three seasons he has earned three Pro Bowl selections and named first-team All-Pro twice.
Leonard’s 416 tackles (268 solo), along with 15 sacks and seven interceptions to go with a defensive touchdown is a rare feat to start an NFL career. He is one of 10 players registering more than 400 tackles in the same time span.
“I think it’s that championship lifestyle where there are no cutting corners and taking everything serious,” Leonard said. “You have to make sure you grind and you got to outwork everybody. Especially when you’re coming from a small high school like I did then going to a small school like South Carolina State, you have to work even harder just to get the same attention as everyone else.”
Playing for programs that taught him lessons in sacrifice, discipline and grit helps him continue to grow as a football player.
“I tell my wife all the time that I’m shocked that I’m still here,” he said. “Just to be able to play the game that I love at the highest level is still shocking. I don’t consider myself a vet. I hear guys in the league and in the locker-room say that I’m a leader but I’m just out there being me. Just going out there giving it my all and just treating people how I want to be treated.”
Leonard has reached a major milestone in his career as his 26th birthday approaches, leading a playoff contending team and the looming decision as the biggest name at his position in free agency next year.
“I did not expect to be at this point,” he said. “When everybody doubts you sometimes you feed into that. I’m just very thankful to be in a position to be able to talk contract extension and stuff like that to putting my family in position for the rest of our lives and our kids’ lives. I thank God every day and I just try to keep my head down and work as hard as I possibly can.”