Lake View’s NFL star Darius Leonard gives more than 100 bikes to children

Fitch said more events are planned for the future along with promoting physical activity.

“I think Darius feels great about this,” Fitch said. “He loves his home and wants to constantly be here as much as he can. The first thing he wanted to do was in his community.”

Leonard played football and basketball for the Lake View Wild Gators. He went on to star for the S.C. State University Bulldogs as a two-time MEAC defensive player of the year. The 2018 second-round draft pick quickly emerged as one of the best left outside linebackers in the sport, receiving the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In three seasons he has earned three Pro Bowl selections and named first-team All-Pro twice.

Leonard’s 416 tackles (268 solo), along with 15 sacks and seven interceptions to go with a defensive touchdown is a rare feat to start an NFL career. He is one of 10 players registering more than 400 tackles in the same time span.