Lake View sweeps Dixie for 1A state championship

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Spivey Evans hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the third and Baxleigh Arnette cracked a three-run double in the sixth as the Lake View High School softball team earned an 8-2 victory over Dixie High on Friday for the 1A state championship.

The Wild Gators (25-5) swept the best of three series to capture the program's second state title, with the other coming in 2007.

Raven Locklear allowed two runs, one earned, on just four hits with seven strikeouts in the circle for LVHS. Locklear also drove home the first run of the game with an RBI groundout in the first.

Evans added a sacrifice fly in a five-run sixth inning for the Wild Gators. Baylee Miller had two hits for Lake View and Zandasia McNeil had an RBI single in the sixth that started LVHS' big inning.

