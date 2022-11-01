 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Lake View volleyball falls to Branchville in lower state final

  • Updated
  • 0
LAKE VIEW LOGO.png

Branchville 3

Lake View 1

Branchville defeated Lake View 25-19, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-18 on Tuesday in the 1A lower state title match.

The Wild Gators finished the season at 16-5 and the Region 6-A champions.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sometimes it only takes a couple stops, Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said following Friday’s 63-44 victory against Wilson.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Steve Nash out as Brooklyn Nets head coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert