Lake View volleyball set for another lower state showdown with Branchville

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The Lake View volleyball team has been knocking on the door of the 1A state championship match for the last few seasons.

The Wild Gators are hoping this is finally the year they step through.

“There for the longest time, we were just trying to win our region,” LVHS coach Bill Spivey said. “Then you’re trying to make it to the second round of the playoffs, and the last few years we’ve been (playing) for the lower state.

“Now you’re trying to just take that one last step.”

It will not be an easy one though as an all-too familiar foe is up next. Lake View (16-4) will host Branchville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a spot in Saturday’s title match at Dreher High School (4 p.m.).

The Yellow Jackets had the Wild Gators’ number in 2018 and 2019, but a road playoff victory against Branchville finally came in 2020.

However, Bamberg-Ehrhardt assumed the role of spoiler and knocked Lake View out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons en route to capturing the lower state crown.

But not this year as Spivey’s squad was able to sweep the Red Raiders 3-0 last week to set up Tuesday’s showdown with Branchville.

“They really wanted it,” Spivey said. “I told the girls that if they play like that and we get a few breaks – because you always need few balls to go your way – they can do the same thing against Branchville. Being in the same region with Bamberg, they split a couple times during the season.

“So if they can play with them, you can play with them.”

The win over Bamberg was Lake View’s 15th sweep of the season. After beginning the year 0-4, the Wild Gators have rattled off 16 straight thanks to a solid mix of players that make up a strong, cohesive team, Spivey said.

“I have a lot of really good players that play well together,” he said. “They hustle, and that’s the biggest thing for me. We’re not the biggest team in the world, but they find a way to go up against the taller girls and play volleyball with them.”

Most of the offense still runs through junior setter Emma King, who leads the team in assists (474) and digs (270). Senior Mamie Grossetti and juniors Raven Locklear and Jaleya Ford provide a trio of strong hitters. Grossetti leads the team in kills (217) followed by Locklear (209) and Ford (152). Ford also leads the team with 44 blocks.

Both King and Grossetti were all-state selections this season.

Senior Elizabeth Morgan serves as the libero and is second on the team in digs with 213. Hollie Scott and transfer La'Kayla Chavis round out the starting rotation providing strong play across the board, Spivey said.