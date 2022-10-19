Lake View volleyball sweeps Estill

Lake View 3
Estill 0
Lake View sweeps Estill 25-17, 25-11 and 25-15.
ACES: LV:Raven Locklear 11, Mamie Grossetti 6, Elizabeth Morgan 2, Hollie Scott 2.
KILLS: LV:Grossetti 16, Jaleya Ford 8, , Emma King 1, Locklear 11,Scott 5, La’Kayla Chavis 2.
ASSISTS: LV:King 30, Grossetti 4.
DIGS: LV:King 3,Grossetti 8,Morgan 11,Chavis 4,Locklear 5.
BLOCKS: LV:Ford 3,Scott 3.
RECORDS: LV 14-4.
NEXT MATCH: LV will host TBD at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Westwood sweeps Hartsville 3-0. Darlington defeats Loris 3-2.