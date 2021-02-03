 Skip to main content
SIGNING DAY

Lake View's Da'Correus Ford to walk on at Frostburg State for football

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Lake View defensive back Da'Correus Ford aims to continue his football career at Frostburg State as a Preferred Walk-On.

Ford had 14 tackles and an interception leading up to the Class A state championship game this past season for the Wild Gators.

DA'CORREUS FORD.jpg

D. Ford

 PHOTO SUBMITTED
