Lake View's Ja'Correus Ford signs with Frostburg State football
SIGNING DAY

Lake View's Ja'Correus Ford signs with Frostburg State football

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Lake View High School standout running back Ja'Correus Ford will continue his football career at Frostburg State − an NCAA Division II school in Maryland after signing with the Bobcats on Wednesday.

Ford helped the Wild Gators earn a berth in the Class A state championship game this season after rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 13 scores.

"It feels good and I'm glad to have this opportunity," Ford said. "I'm excited for my twin brother (Da'Correus) to be joining me and playing on the same field together as well.

"I just want to thank my coaches and my family for helping me get here."

JA'CORREUS FORD.jpg

J. Ford
