Lake View's Leonard to host bike giveaway Sunday

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − On Sunday, Indianapolis Colts standout Darius Leonard will give back to his hometown of Lake View as he hosts his inaugural Bike Giveaway for 100 local children (ages 4-8) in need from 3-5 p.m. at the CD Joyner Auditorium in Marion.

Each child will walk away with a brand-new bicycle courtesy of the 3x All-Pro linebacker. Darius partnered with the South Carolina Department of Social Services to identify the children who will be receiving the bikes.

Earlier this year, Darius and his wife Kayla launched the Maniac Foundation - a 501c3 organization that is dedicated to transforming communities through education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes. The Bike Giveaway on Sundat will be the kick-off program for the foundation with the goal to encourage local youth to remain positive despite all of the challenges they may be facing.

“At DSS, we make it our mission to promote the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and to strengthen families,” said Michael Leach, Department of Social Services State Director. “This donation from the Maniac Foundation means 100 South Carolina children will be able to participate in recreational activities with their peers that they may have otherwise not had the opportunity to enjoy. It means fresh air, exercise and making life-long memories. It also shows they are valued and that is something for which we should all be thankful.”