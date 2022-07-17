Lake View's Skipper, Herlong reflect on national title run with NGU

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brent Herlong had been in a few dogpiles before.

In fact he’d been in one every year since stepping on campus at North Greenville University fresh off graduating from Lake View High School. The Crusaders won the Conference Carolinas tournament championship each year of Herlong’s career, including this past season.

But he’d never been in a dogpile quite like the one on June 10 of this season as NGU defeated Point Loma Nazarene 5-3 to win the NCAA Division II World Series.

“This one was completely different,” Herlong said. “We ended a season with a dogpile finally – and I ended a career with a dogpile. So I just felt every emotion you could in that moment.

“It just felt great to go out on that.”

Herlong wasn’t the only former Wild Gator in the pileup either. Thomas Skipper, Herlong’s cousin and current member of the Florence Flamingos bullpen, basked in the championship festivities as well in what turned out to be a whirlwind of a few weeks for the right-hander.

“Crazy experience, you know?” Skipper said. “If you’d have told us before the season that we’d have won the national championship…I’d have said we had a chance, but actually experiencing it and getting to live that – it’s a once in a lifetime (moment).”

For Skipper, the idea of a DII title really started to come into focus after winning the conference tournament, he said.

“Conference tournament we were playing the best baseball we ever played,” he said. “We were looking good at practice, looking good in the tournament. I think really just then – we just carried it all the way through the postseason.

“We just never really thought we were going to lose.”

NGU’s ability to rally from seemingly any deficit no matter the inning was what Herlong pointed to as the major catalyst for the team all season.

“There were so many comeback wins we had,” he said. “…Things like that just really brought us all together. We lost John Michael Faile, our catcher and leading hitter, in the first inning of the conference tournament. So just more adversity we faced and having to overcome that. It showed us what we could do and what we could be no matter the circumstances.

“Even without probably our best player, it didn’t matter because we were going to find a way to win.”

That was especially true in the postseason. Beginning with the Conference Carolinas tournament, the Crusaders rattled off 13 wins in 15 games – rallying in the eighth inning or later three times to keep their championship dreams on track.

And both Herlong and Skipper were key pieces in the NGU bullpen during that run and throughout the season. Herlong tossed the most innings (61 2/3) outside of any starter and was second on the team with a 1.60 ERA to go along with a 7-1 record.

Skipper went 3-1 in 18 appearances (31 2/3 IP) and the duo combined for 73 strikeouts.

“It felt good for both of us to be successful,” Herlong said. “I know there were multiple games throughout the year and the postseason…I know there were two in the postseason where he got the win and I got the save.

“So it’s just really cool to have that down.”

Both pitched in the next-to-last game against West Chester and both had multiple innings in the championship tournament. They were mostly reduced to spectators in the final game – although Herlong was up several times in the bullpen.

“I was very nervous not having any control of it,” Skipper said. “I was happy to cheer on my teammates after I did my job, and was happy to be there and experience it. (The celebration) still hasn’t really sunk in. Your adrenaline’s pumping. I was nervous about that last out because they had just hit a homer in the last inning…and when we got that last out, it was just excitement.

“…You’re just happy to be with your teammates and finish on top.”