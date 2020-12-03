Lake View's title run powered by another strong class of seniors

All have been at least two-year starters and have seen game time the last three years. Ford is one of the top backs in the Pee Dee with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Dawkins and McInnis have combined for more than 700 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

Dawkins and McInnis can also be found in the secondary with McInnis seeing time at wide receiver and occasionally quarterback.

“They’re tough, Lake View kids,” King said. “They’ve got a work ethic about them and they love playing football. All of them bring something different to the table.”

They’re far from the only ones. Braxton Dimery has been the Gators’ top receiver and was crucial in the punting game last week against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Da’Correus Ford, Ja’Correus’ twin brother, has been a two-year starter as well in the secondary. Dimery, Da’Correus Ford and McInnis have combined for six interceptions.

Senior linebacker Marquise Johnson ranks second on the team with 65 tackles with Michael McDaniel not far behind at 40.

“We can talk about a lot of different guys who have really stepped up for us the last few years,” King said. “(Linemen) Arkadius Benjamin, Bobby Rivers, Tyson Monroe — who in my opinion is one of the best linemen in this area.

“We’ve had a lot of talent across the board that’s worked hard to get to this point.”

