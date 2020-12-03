Lake View's title run powered by another strong class of seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daryl King could see glimpses of what was to come even as far back as three years ago.
Coming off their 2016 state championship, King and his Lake View High School football team were looking to reload after losing 21 seniors.
The Wild Gators didn’t fall too far from the top — notching nine wins in 2017 and seven in 2018 to make the playoffs each time.
They reached the lower state final in 2019 before losing to eventual state champ Green Sea Floyds, but one year later, LVHS finds itself on the doorstep of title No. 11.
A big reason why? Another strong senior class.
There are 15 seniors on the Lake View roster who will suit up for their final high school game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Southside Christian in Columbia — and a number of them have been on the field since they were sophomores.
“We knew there was ability there and there was talent there,” King said. “That whole senior class. They’ve been playing football together since they were in (recreational) ball. That whole class has been just a joy to coach. They go out there and they work hard.”
First and foremost on that list is Lake View’s stable of running backs led by Ja’Correus Ford, Adarrian Dawkins and Michael McInnis.
All have been at least two-year starters and have seen game time the last three years. Ford is one of the top backs in the Pee Dee with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Dawkins and McInnis have combined for more than 700 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
Dawkins and McInnis can also be found in the secondary with McInnis seeing time at wide receiver and occasionally quarterback.
“They’re tough, Lake View kids,” King said. “They’ve got a work ethic about them and they love playing football. All of them bring something different to the table.”
They’re far from the only ones. Braxton Dimery has been the Gators’ top receiver and was crucial in the punting game last week against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Da’Correus Ford, Ja’Correus’ twin brother, has been a two-year starter as well in the secondary. Dimery, Da’Correus Ford and McInnis have combined for six interceptions.
Senior linebacker Marquise Johnson ranks second on the team with 65 tackles with Michael McDaniel not far behind at 40.
“We can talk about a lot of different guys who have really stepped up for us the last few years,” King said. “(Linemen) Arkadius Benjamin, Bobby Rivers, Tyson Monroe — who in my opinion is one of the best linemen in this area.
“We’ve had a lot of talent across the board that’s worked hard to get to this point.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!