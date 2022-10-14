Lamar edges Hannah-Pamplico 15-8

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Lamar led 15-0 at halftime and won 15-8 Friday at Hannah-Pamplico.
L;8;7;0;0--15
HP;0;0;8;0--8
FIRST QUARTER
L -- Travion McPhail 4 run (Tavis Dolford pass from Tyler McManus), 8:55
SECOND QUARTER
L -- Quan Toney 13 pass from McManus (Luke Windham kick), 6:07
THIRD QUARTER
H-P -- Wade Poston 1 run (Josh McNeil pass from Poston), 2:03
WILL BE UPDATED
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.