Lamar edges Hannah-Pamplico 15-8

Captains from Lamar and Hannah-Pamplico participate in the pregame coinflip.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON/MORNING NEWS

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Lamar led 15-0 at halftime and won 15-8 Friday at Hannah-Pamplico.

L;8;7;0;0--15

HP;0;0;8;0--8

FIRST QUARTER

L -- Travion McPhail 4 run (Tavis Dolford pass from Tyler McManus), 8:55

SECOND QUARTER

L -- Quan Toney 13 pass from McManus (Luke Windham kick), 6:07

THIRD QUARTER

H-P -- Wade Poston 1 run (Josh McNeil pass from Poston), 2:03

