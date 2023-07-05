DARLINGTON, S.C. − Longtime Hartsville High School assistant coach Adam Fedewa is taking over the Lamar baseball program.

Fedewa was announced as the Silver Foxes new coach Wednesday at the Darlington County School District Administrative Office.

Allen Hunter was also tabbed as LHS' new volleyball coach.

Fedewa brings 14 years of coaching experience to the Lamar bench. He has served as the Red Foxes' pitching coach since 2013. During that span, HHS has won five region titles and three lower state crowns in 2014, 2015 and 2022.

He has also served as Florence Post 1's pitching coach since 2021 when the team earned its last state championship.

Fedewa has also been an assistant on the Hartsville football team and was a member of the 2012 state championship coaching staff.

Hunter, a retired service member of the United State Coast Guard, brings years of coaching experience with him as well. He has served as an assistant or head coach at Ware Academy, 14U and 18U travel ball teams and at West Point High School.

Hunter has spent the past several seasons as an assistant coach for the West Point High baseball team.