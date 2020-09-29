Lamar, Lake View grab top spots in Class A poll

5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. (tie) Fort Dorchester
4. (tie) Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. Goose Creek
8. Spring Valley
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Also receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Northwestern
4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. West Florence
8. May River
9. Westside
10. Hartsville
Others receiving votes: Wilson, Greer, Laurens, York, Beaufort
3A
1. Dillon (10)
2. Wren (1)
3. Chapman (1)
4. Daniel
5. Belton Honea Path
6. Camden
7. Chester
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. (tie) Oceanside Collegiate
10. (tie) Gilbert
Also receiving votes: Aynor, Strom Thurmond, Lake City
2A
1. Abbeville
2. Barnwell
3. Newberry
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Saluda (1)
6. Cheraw
7. Timberland
8. Chesnee
9. Marion
10. (tie) Andrew Jackson
10. ((tie) Batesburg-Leesville
Also receiving votes: Central, Mullins
A
1. Lamar (4)
2. Lake View (2)
3. Ridge Spring – Monetta (1)
4. Southside Christian
5. Green Sea Floyds (3)
6. Wagener-Salley (2)
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Whale Branch
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. McCormick
Also receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Branchville, Cross
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!