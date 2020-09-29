 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamar, Lake View grab top spots in Class A poll
0 comments
STATE PREP FOOTBALL POLLS

Lamar, Lake View grab top spots in Class A poll

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fmn football logo

 

5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. (tie) Fort Dorchester

4. (tie) Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. Goose Creek

8. Spring Valley

9. T.L. Hanna

10. River Bluff

Also receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Northwestern

4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. AC Flora

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. West Florence

8. May River

9. Westside

10. Hartsville

Others receiving votes: Wilson, Greer, Laurens, York, Beaufort

3A

1. Dillon (10)

2. Wren (1)

3. Chapman (1)

4. Daniel

5. Belton Honea Path

6. Camden

7. Chester

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Union County

10. (tie) Oceanside Collegiate

10. (tie) Gilbert

Also receiving votes: Aynor, Strom Thurmond, Lake City

2A

1. Abbeville

2. Barnwell

3. Newberry

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Saluda (1)

6. Cheraw

7. Timberland

8. Chesnee

9. Marion

10. (tie) Andrew Jackson

10. ((tie) Batesburg-Leesville

Also receiving votes: Central, Mullins

A

1. Lamar (4)

2. Lake View (2)

3. Ridge Spring – Monetta (1)

4. Southside Christian

5. Green Sea Floyds (3)

6. Wagener-Salley (2)

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Whale Branch

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. McCormick

Also receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Branchville, Cross

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert