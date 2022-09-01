Lamar looks to get back on track vs. Lancers

LAMAR, S.C. – After two games, first-year Lamar coach Josh Pierce is still trying to gauge exactly where his team is at.

But Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home matchup against Legion Collegiate Academy should provide a lot of answers, he said.

The Silver Foxes are 1-1 on the young season following a dominant 46-0 victory over Hemingway and a 41-0 loss to Dillon.

They now set their sights on the Lancers, who are also 1-1 after similar lopsided outings against Providence Day (L, 42-7) and Asheville Christian Academy (W, 55-12). LCA opened in 2019 and this marks the fourth season for the football program.

“Legion is a very well-coached football team,” Pierce said. “A bunch of good athletes. I think we match up well with them and I think it will give us a really good perspective of where we sit.”

Lamar had almost 350 yards of total offense against Hemingway in the season opener, but the Wildcats held LHS to under 100 in last week’s matchup.

“I’ve liked what I’ve seen from some of the guys who have been willing to move around and switch positions to give us the best possible combination on the field,” Pierce said. “…We’re working to get better. We just need what we’re working on in practice to translate to gameday.”

The Silver Foxes will face a Lancers team that has seen most of its success come via the run game the first two weeks. Elijah Coleman already has 179 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for LCA, who has rushed for 323 yards total.

“I think their scheme on offense and defense is simple, but it’s simple so that the kids can really play fast within the scheme,” Pierce said. “They’ve got a talented group and their offensive and defensive lines play hard.”

LCA also features talented receiver/defensive back Judge Collier, who is committed to the University of South Carolina.

“The focus is on execution,” Pierce said. “I think the key is just executing. We’ve got to limit turnovers and penalties and we’ve just got to play full speed and do what we’re coached to do.”