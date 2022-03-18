Lamar names Josh Pierce new football coach

LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce, a former defensive coordinator for the Lamar High School Silver Foxes, will take over as the squad’s new football coach, the Darlington County School District announced Friday.

Pierce, who also earned Teacher of the Year honors from LHS for 2019-20, will be introduced to the community on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. during a press conference held inside the school’s gymnasium.

From 2019 to 2021, Pierce served as Lamar's defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator. In all, he has 12 years of football coaching experience, including stops at North Myrtle Beach High School, Marlboro County High School and Dillon High School.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Coastal Carolina and a S.C. teaching certificate in the same subject.