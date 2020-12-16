Lamar OL Walton signs with Coastal Carolina

LAMAR, S.C. — The combination is something you rarely see, Lamar High School football coach Chad Wilkes said.
"You don't get a lot of 6-foot-4, 300-pound kids," Wilkes said. "And you definitely don't get a lot of 6-foot-4, 300-pound kids that can move."
Starting left tackle Anthony Walton was certainly a standout in that regard, but his ability went well beyond just the eye test, Wilkes added.
And that ability was what first drew the interest of Coastal Carolina.
The first team to offer the then Silver Fox junior turned out to also be the one that signed him as Anderson put his name on the dotted line Wednesday at the school to become a Chanticleer.
"It's a great feeling to sign with Coastal because it's a great football program with great coaches," Walton said. "I feel like that's really going to help me and enhance my career going forward to go to the school and be a part of the program."
Coastal is enjoying its most successful football season to date in Division I as the Chanticleers are undefeated and ranked. No. 9 in the country. They play for the Sun Belt Conference championship this Saturday.
"I've been watching every game that I can just cheering them on," Walton said. "I'm just hoping for more success this year and in the next few years."
Walton has been a Coastal commit since before the high school football season began. He's been in contact with the coaching staff since early in his junior season.
"They talked with me and made sure I was OK and really helped me through this process," he said. "They just made me feel at home. They were the first team to offer me and were with me the whole way and really wanted me to be a part of that team.
"So I was pretty much sold from the get-go."
Walton had offers and interest from Navy, Wofford, Howard, Charleston Southern and Georgia State, but in the end he still felt Coastal shined the most out of all of them, he said.
Walton shined on both sides of the ball for the Silver Foxes this past season. He graded out at 93% with 12 pancake blocks on offense and had 53.5 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, one fumble recover and two blocked kicks as a defensive tackle.
"He works hard in the weight room, but a lot of big kids are strong," Wilkes said. "But he can move and he can pull and he can reach and do all of the things that they're going to ask him to do at that level. They're going to ask him to get to the second level and do things like that and he's great at that.
"He's really good at using his body position to block linebackers and doing those different types of things, so I think he'll work out perfectly for them."
The change in offense this past year at Lamar likely helped Walton in that regard, he said.
"(Coastal) likes to rotate run and pass and I think that really fit with what we did this year at Lamar," Walton said. "I just feel like I fit very well in their scheme. I had to train in pass blocking a lot coming from a run-first team, but once I learned how to do it, i think that really helped solidify the decision on my end and Coastal's end."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!