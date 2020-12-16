Lamar OL Walton signs with Coastal Carolina

Walton has been a Coastal commit since before the high school football season began. He's been in contact with the coaching staff since early in his junior season.

"They talked with me and made sure I was OK and really helped me through this process," he said. "They just made me feel at home. They were the first team to offer me and were with me the whole way and really wanted me to be a part of that team.

"So I was pretty much sold from the get-go."

Walton had offers and interest from Navy, Wofford, Howard, Charleston Southern and Georgia State, but in the end he still felt Coastal shined the most out of all of them, he said.

Walton shined on both sides of the ball for the Silver Foxes this past season. He graded out at 93% with 12 pancake blocks on offense and had 53.5 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, one fumble recover and two blocked kicks as a defensive tackle.

"He works hard in the weight room, but a lot of big kids are strong," Wilkes said. "But he can move and he can pull and he can reach and do all of the things that they're going to ask him to do at that level. They're going to ask him to get to the second level and do things like that and he's great at that.