Lamar rallies from 12 down for wild win over TKA

FLORENCE, S.C. − Lamar's baseball team overcame a 12-run deficit for a wild 20-17 victory over The King's Academy on Saturday.

The Silver Foxes scored 18 runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally for the victory.

Caleb Poole had two hits and drove in a pair for Lamar. Montavis Dolford and Jayzon Parnell also each had two hits while Dolford drove in three runs, as did Hunter Watford.

Jaylan Williams drove in two runs for the Lions as did David Leach, who finished with two hits. C.J. Clarke homered and had three RBI for TKA.