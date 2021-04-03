 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamar rallies from 12 down for wild win over TKA
0 comments
top story
PREP BASEBALL

Lamar rallies from 12 down for wild win over TKA

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NEW LAMAR LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. − Lamar's baseball team overcame a 12-run deficit for a wild 20-17 victory over The King's Academy on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Silver Foxes scored 18 runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally for the victory.

Caleb Poole had two hits and drove in a pair for Lamar. Montavis Dolford and Jayzon Parnell also each had two hits while Dolford drove in three runs, as did Hunter Watford.

Jaylan Williams drove in two runs for the Lions as did David Leach, who finished with two hits. C.J. Clarke homered and had three RBI for TKA.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert