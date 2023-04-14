LAMAR, S.C. -- Lamar High is looking for a new boys' basketball coach, per a job advertisement placed Monday.

Frankie Johnson Sr. was last season's coach, and he started guiding the Silver Foxes in 2019 on an interim basis.

Johnson previously served as Lamar's junior varsity boys’ coach and varsity assistant coach from 2016-2019.

He previously served as junior varsity boys’ basketball head coach and varsity boys’ basketball assistant coach for Wilson and Darlington high schools. He had also served as a volunteer football coach at Darlington Middle.

Johnson is a native of Darlington and graduated from Mayo in 1995.