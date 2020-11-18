Lamar, Wagener-Salley set for another playoff clash

LAMAR, S.C. — Friday will mark the rubber match of sorts between Lamar High School and Wagener-Salley as the two teams meet in the 1A state quarterfinals for the third straight season.

The Silver Foxes took the 2018 matchup, but the War Eagles returned the favor by knocking them out of the 2019 postseason.

“We’re definitely looking forward to it,” Lamar coach Chad Wilkes said. “When the brackets came out, we knew it was kind of shaping up that this is how it would likely end up being. Personally I was pulling for them to win last week because I definitely wanted another chance at them.”

Wilkes and his squad will get that opportunity Friday at 7:30 p.m. — this time at Donald R. Poole Stadium. W-S earned a 24-12 victory last year at home in a game that saw the Silver Foxes (6-2) turn the ball over too many times and give up too many conversions on third and fourth downs, Wilkes said.

“They run an old-school, single-wing type of offense,” he said. “They get a lot of bodies in front of the ball and pull guards and pull tight ends and pull halfbacks. That’s what they do. But if you sell out to stop the run, they’ve got a really good receiver and they’ve got kids that can throw the ball.