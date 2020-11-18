Lamar, Wagener-Salley set for another playoff clash

LAMAR, S.C. — Friday will mark the rubber match of sorts between Lamar High School and Wagener-Salley as the two teams meet in the 1A state quarterfinals for the third straight season.
The Silver Foxes took the 2018 matchup, but the War Eagles returned the favor by knocking them out of the 2019 postseason.
“We’re definitely looking forward to it,” Lamar coach Chad Wilkes said. “When the brackets came out, we knew it was kind of shaping up that this is how it would likely end up being. Personally I was pulling for them to win last week because I definitely wanted another chance at them.”
Wilkes and his squad will get that opportunity Friday at 7:30 p.m. — this time at Donald R. Poole Stadium. W-S earned a 24-12 victory last year at home in a game that saw the Silver Foxes (6-2) turn the ball over too many times and give up too many conversions on third and fourth downs, Wilkes said.
“They run an old-school, single-wing type of offense,” he said. “They get a lot of bodies in front of the ball and pull guards and pull tight ends and pull halfbacks. That’s what they do. But if you sell out to stop the run, they’ve got a really good receiver and they’ve got kids that can throw the ball.
“Last year they converted a couple third-and-longs and a couple fourth-and-shorts through the passing game, and it really changed the game.”
The War Eagles (6-1) are built similarly this year despite graduating several key players from last year’s squad, Wilkes said. They’ve outscored opponents 250-153 this season and their only loss came against undefeated Blackville-Hilda. W-S has won six straight since.
“I think we held them last year to something like 3.3 yards per carry, or something close to that,” Wilkes said. “But they were able to keep converting, keep converting and keep converting and we turned the ball over a couple times and they were able to control the game by doing that.
“So we’ve got to make sure we impact the game a little bit more on both sides of the ball.”
This year’s Lamar offense might be able to do just that as the Silver Foxes have used a more balanced attack this season.
Quarterback Tyler McManus has thrown for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, including four last week against Williston-Elko. He’s also rushed for 328 yards and five more scores.
His play has been complemented by a strong backfield featuring Rashad Johnson, Patrick Anderson and Tavaris Dolford among others who have combined to run for more than 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Dolford and Derrick Higgins lead the receiving corps with more than 400 combined yards and 11 touchdowns.
“We probably weren’t quite as dynamic last year just being a little more one-dimensional on offense,” Wilkes said. “We had a great, great running quarterback. We were a little bit younger at receiver last year, too. Now those guys have another year of experience.
“…Last year Wagener was able to stack the box. We were able to move the ball some, but just put it on the ground. This year we have the opportunity to be more balanced and attack the opposite of whatever they try to take away.”
