Lamar's Kirkland among names on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
One of those names is Levon Kirkland, the former Lamar High School standout and Clemson University All-American and Ring of Honor inductee.
Kirkland was the Most Valuable Player of Clemson’s 1989 Gator Bowl victory over West Virginia as a sophomore. He was named a freshman All-American in 1988 when he helped the Tigers to a 10-2 record and the ACC Championship.
Kirkland finished his career with 19 sacks and 40 tackles for loss. The Tigers had a 39-8-1 record over his four years as a starter. The Tigers won the ACC Championship in 1988 and 1991, and finished in the top 20 in the nation all four years, including a number-eight ranking in the final 1988 UPI coaches poll, a number-12 finish in the 1989 AP poll and a number-nine finish in the final AP poll of 1990. Clemson also won three bowl games over his career.
A second-round NFL draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kirkland went on to an 11-year All-Pro career with the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. He was named to the NFL Team of the 1990s as a linebacker before retiring after the 2002 season.
Kirkland was named to Clemson’s Centennial team in 1996 and was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2001. He returned to Clemson after his playing career was finished to earn his undergraduate degree.
“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”
The ballot was emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, include an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.
“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, a 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Mississippi. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”
The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2022, with specific details to be announced in the future.
The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2022 season.