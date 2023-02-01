 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Lamar's Toney signs with S.C. State football

LAMAR, S.C. – Lamar’s standout defensive back Quan Toney isn’t hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

Toney signed with South Carolina State. An all-state selection, he had 140 1/2 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks and an interception this past season.

Ja'Quan Toney.JPG

Toney

 DCSD PHOTO
