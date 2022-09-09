 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY:

Lanorris Sellers' big night leads South Florence past Carolina Forest 49-14

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. He finished with 241, as well as a rushing score while Class 4A's fourth-ranked Bruins rolled to a 49-14 win Friday over Carolina Forest.

Evin Singletary caught one of Sellers' TD passes, and rushed for another to finish with 125 total yards. And Sellers' brother, Jayden, caught a 19-yard TD pass and then a spectacular catch for a 60-yard gain right before halftime to set up LaNorris' rushing TD.

An interception by Dirrick Goodman and blocked punt by Terrance Moorer also led to Bruin touchdown drives.

South Florence (4-0) hosts top-ranked South Pointe at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

CF;0;7;0;7--14

SF;21;14;14;0--49

FIRST QUARTER

SF -- Evin Singletary 9 run (Grant McDonald kick), 10:19

SF -- Jayden Sellers 19 pass from LaNorris Sellers (McDonald kick), 6:16

SF -- Singletary 47 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 2:01

SECOND QUARTER

CF -- Nathan Schuessler 27 pass from Scott Saylor (J.J. Chadick kick), 7:15

SF -- Shikeem Shilow 5 run (McDonald kick), 5:40

SF -- LaNorris Sellers 15 run (McDonald kick), :58.2

THIRD QUARTER

SF -- Raleigh Jett 17 run (McDonald kick), 8:02

SF -- Latrelle McClary 3 run (McDonald kick), 2:50

FOURTH QUARTER

CF -- Nazair Thompson 25 pass from Saylor (Chadick kick), 2:16

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

