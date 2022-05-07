Larson hopes recent experience leads to Darlington breakthrough

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It remains to be seen how the Next Gen cars will truly handle at Darlington, but Kyle Larson was among the few who got an early glimpse.

The defending Cup Series champion was part of a Goodyear tire test in early March along with Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

The test drive did not go exactly as planned, however, as Larson wound up backing into the fence during a challenging outing.

It’s something he hopes to learn from as he looks to finally break through at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Larson has finished in the top three in each of the last four Cup races at Darlington and has been runner-up in each of the last three.

“It’s a tough track,” Larson said. “Thankfully I was able to be a part of the Goodyear tire test here a couple months ago. So you get good laps and get familiar with the Next Gen car here. It didn’t seem way different. But yeah, Darlington’s a fun track. Really tough. I actually crashed a couple times at the test and was able to keep going.

“It’s a difficult race – easy to make mistakes, and if you can just limit those mistakes you can hopefully have a good day.”

The recent patch in Turn 2 was where most of the trouble in the tire test seemed to stem from, Larson added.

“All of my issues came off of Turn 2,” he said. “I spun off of 2 like lap 5 and backed in the fence, and then in my last run of the day I got loose over there as well and hit the wall. So I think with them running the truck race and stuff yesterday…the patch in Turn 2 should hopefully be less slick, but that’s kind of where my issues came from.

“The transition into the new patch and then out of it is pretty rough, but that’s no real difference than what it was last year. Other than that it’s pretty straightforward kind of Darlington. I just recommend people taking it easy for the first few laps because it caught me off guard when I spun that first time.”

Larson currently sits eighth in the point standings and has one victory to his credit with five top-5 finishes and six top-10s.

It’s not too far off from his pace last year, he said, when he wound up winning 10 races overall.

“I guess actually my win percentage would probably be the same to this point of last year,” Larson said. “We were definitely running stronger and contending more for wins at this point in the year last year, so yeah, I do feel like we need to get better, but I do feel like we’re not far from being really good. Just got to continue to work hard and keep trying to be consistent. I had a little bit of inconsistency I feel like on my part a couple months ago. Now we seem to be rolling OK. I think my last three finishes are a fourth, a fourth and a sixth, so that’s been good.

“…We’re way closer to the points lead that we were at this point last year, too, so I guess you spin it a couple different ways to find some positives about it. But it’s been a good year so, we’d just like to get on a roll like we had last season.”