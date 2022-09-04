Larson pulls off remarkable comeback for top-12 finish

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The disappointment on Kyle Larson’s face was evident after Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

But he might very well look back on his 12th-place finish at Darlington Raceway as a moment that saved his bid for a second straight Cup Series title.

After falling three laps down, Larson slowly but surely maneuvered his way back, and by Stage 3, he was back on the lead lap.

That allowed him to finish in the top 15 when all was said and done on a night it seemed he was going to be headed to the garage early.

“It’s just good to get a finish on the lead lap,” Larson said afterwards. “I thought that when we got back to the lead lap we’d be able to drive back to the front, but we were just stuck in traffic and no good because of it.

“But yeah, I'm proud of the fight. Like I said, it could have been way worse," he added. "So, we’ll take it and move on. I wish we’d have been better … I wasn’t very good, but I don’t know if anyone would have been very good starting 30th like I did every restart.”

Even so, navigating his way back to front was remarkable in and of itself. Larson managed to take advantage of two wave-arounds on laps 221 and 282 and earned a free pass on Lap 230 to pull himself from the brink.

“I thought I was going to be blown up again and out of the race with another (did not finish),” Larson said. “Somehow, someway, the engine figured itself out and we were able to salvage a decent day.”

In terms of what the actual issue was, Larson hopes that becomes clearer in the near future.

After pitting on Lap 75 with the pack, Larson soon began to suspect he had engine trouble after briefly losing power and had to pit on Lap 79.

But his crew couldn’t find anything wrong, so Larson went back out on the track – albeit a few laps down. Whatever issue he had seemed to clear up as his track times grew more competitive the rest of the night.

“I don’t know yet what it was, whether it was fuel pressure, whether it was something electrical for a quick second,” he said. “When they plug into the data, they’ll hopefully learn (what happened).

“I don’t know. I’m just glad that it wasn’t terminal and we were able to get out there and fight back from three laps down.”

And that might very well be something Larson and his team look back upon as a turning point. He sits seventh in the overall points following Sunday's first postseason race.

“It’s definitely moments like that that can be really big for your season,” Larson said.