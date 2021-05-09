Larson's tight squeeze among highlights of 2nd-place finish

“Now we go to Dover, which is one of if not my best tracks. Excited about that, and Hendrick Motorsports has been pretty good at Dover from what I remember, too, so looking forward to getting there.”

If nothing else, Larson made the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota earn the win at the track “Too Tough to Tame” down the stretch. Following the final pit stop, Larson was about 1.7 seconds behind Truex with 36 laps to go.

Nine laps later, however, he had cut the difference to just .09 seconds at one point, but he lost some time in Turn 3 and never could quite get that close again.

“I do think I remember seeing him get sideways off of (Turn) 2 once or something like that, and then I got to him later on and got to his back bumper, was going to try and get him loose just to get him to check up off of 2 and maybe get to his inside or just stalk him some more and get him to make a mistake or burn his tires up,” Larson said. “But he did a really good job.

“So yeah, the only thing I think I could have done differently was get that big run on him in 1 and 2, and when I got to his bumper I could have just probably throttled up through the center and maybe cleared him or at least got my right rear to his left front and made him lift off of 2.”

Regardless, Larson managed to gain three spots in the points standings to take a little bit of the sting of last week off. Larson led for 132 laps at Kansas Speedway but wound up finishing 19th.

