Late 3Q surge propels Wilson boys past Christ Church

FLORENCE, S.C. – John Butler spent just a few years as an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Wilson High School – but wound up having a profound impact on a future Tigers’ head coach.

“I told my kids today that he’s a guy that helped me become a better scorer in basketball and taught me the game of basketball,” Carlos Powell said of Butler. “It was an honor just to coach against him on the other sideline.”

Butler returned to Florence on Friday and led his Christ Church Cavaliers against Powell’s Tigers in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the state. The Cavs are currently No. 4 in 1A while Wilson, the defending 4A state champs, are still ranked No. 1.

In the end, Powell got the better of his former mentor after a late third-quarter surge lifted the Tigers to a 66-48 victory as they improved to 5-0 on the young season.

Wilson is slated to play at Darlington on Tuesday before heading up to Greenville for a rematch with Christ Church next Friday.

“We were fouling a little bit – a couple hand checks here and there kept them on the line and that’s what kept them in the game early,” Powell said. “But in the second half, I think we played our style of basketball. We got it out; we got a lot of guys involved. The basketball has energy and we were kicking around the wing and guys were making shots tonight.

“That’s what we do. We’re (an) up-and-down, three-point shooting team.”

The long ball was key for the Tigers all evening as they finished with a combined 10 shots from beyond the arc. That included five in the opening stanza from four different players as Wilson built a 19-11 advantage.

One of those players was Tristan Thompson, who Powell says played his best basketball of the season Friday after finishing with 13 points.

His bucket and foul shot late in the third quarter were part of a 10-2 run that finally put the Tigers in the driver’s seat for good after the Cavs had battled back and gotten within five points.

“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Powell said. “We just had to get our heads together on defense a little bit – there were a couple weak-side rotations we didn’t make that gave up a couple easy baskets.

“But we had Jevon Brown come down and knock down a big three to stop the bleeding a little bit, and (then) Tristan Thompson with an and-1. He played very well.”

Brown finished with a team-high 17 points for Wilson that included five shots from downtown. Merel Burgess poured in 13 to give the Tigers three players in double figures.

Jordan Butler, the 6-foot-11 highly-touted senior from Christ Church, led the Cavs with a game-high 21 points. D.J. Harvey added 11.

WILSON (66)

Jevon Brown 17, Merel Burgess 13, Tristan Thompson 13, Leonard 8, W. Thompson 6, X. Brown 5, Green 4.