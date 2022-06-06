Late-inning rally by Bananas negates Smith's stellar start for Flamingos

FLORENCE, S.C. – For seven innings, Florence starter Louie Smith was almost unhittable against the West Division-leading Savannah Bananas.

The Flamingos' offense, however, didn’t fare much better in the hitting department though.

Smith wound up taking a hard-luck loss on the mound as late walks and Savannah’s aggressiveness on the basepaths resulted in late-inning runs during a 4-1 victory over Florence at Carolina Bank Field.

The Flamingos (2-8) and Bananas (6-1) meet again Tuesday in Savannah. Florence then has a rare off day Wednesday before hosting Lexington County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

First-year coach Lane Harvey was certainly pleased with the effort he got from his left-hander starter Monday. A first-inning hit batsman was the only baserunner Savannah had until the sixth inning when Ty Jackson’s bunt single broke up the no-hitter.

Through seven innings, Smith walked none and struck out nine.

“He just did a good job of keeping them off-balance,” Harvey said. “He threw the breaking ball in the (strike) zone early…kept them off the fastball and did a good job of putting them away late with the changeups and the sliders.

“He did an amazing job.”

Unfortunately for Smith and the Flamingos, the tide turned in the eighth inning. After getting the first out, a bloop single by Savannah’s Landry Mead fell just in front of the diving glove of center fielder Jordan Smith.

Louie Smith then issued his first walk of the game, and a pair of stolen bases and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out. Jackson followed with an RBI single which tied the game and ended the night for the Florence lefty, but a sacrifice fly by Caden Green next batter wound up tagging him with the loss.

The Bananas added two more runs in the ninth inning as four walks, a hit, an error and three stolen bases wound up helping Savannah pad its lead.

Meanwhile five Bananas pitchers combined to keep the Florence offense at bay most of the night. The Flamingos tallied just four hits in the game – the same amount as Savannah – but drew just one walk.

South Florence’s Will Hardee set up the only run for Florence by tripling to lead off the bottom of the sixth. He came home two batters later on a 6-4-3 double play grounded into by Tyler Dellerman.

Aside from that, the Flamingos only had multiple runners on base one other time in the second inning when Jeremy Wagner hit a one-out single and Johnsonville's Kody Hanna got on board via an error.

“When a starting pitcher has that type of outing, the offense has to support that throughout the entire game, and we just didn’t do a good enough job,” Harvey said. “We had some barrels early on and then we kind of got complacent and that’s when those lulls happen.

“We’re just kind of waiting for someone else to do it, and somebody’s just got to take charge and go make it happen.”

