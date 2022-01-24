Late Myrtle Beach surge negates West Florence comeback

FLORENCE, S.C. – Offensively, things were not clicking for either team much Monday night as the West Florence High School girls took on Myrtle Beach.

That was especially true for West – who failed to score at all in the first quarter.

But remarkably, the Knights found themselves in a tight back-and-forth battle in the latter stages of the game. Unfortunately for WFHS, that was right around the time where the Seahawks finally got their offense in sync and were able to pull away for a 46-36 victory.

The Knights fell to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in Region 6-4A play with their next game scheduled for next Monday against North Myrtle Beach.

“Give credit to Myrtle Beach – they came in to play,” said WFHS coach Kedral Timmons. “Not making any excuses. We didn’t play our defense as we should have. I think it was more of a mental thing than a physical thing.”

With the cold shooting to open the game, West found itself down 8-0 entering the second stanza. It could have been worse, however, as the Seahawks were unable to convert on six of their eight free throw attempts.