Late Myrtle Beach surge negates West Florence comeback

FLORENCE, S.C. – Offensively, things were not clicking for either team much Monday night as the West Florence High School girls took on Myrtle Beach.
That was especially true for West – who failed to score at all in the first quarter.
But remarkably, the Knights found themselves in a tight back-and-forth battle in the latter stages of the game. Unfortunately for WFHS, that was right around the time where the Seahawks finally got their offense in sync and were able to pull away for a 46-36 victory.
The Knights fell to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in Region 6-4A play with their next game scheduled for next Monday against North Myrtle Beach.
“Give credit to Myrtle Beach – they came in to play,” said WFHS coach Kedral Timmons. “Not making any excuses. We didn’t play our defense as we should have. I think it was more of a mental thing than a physical thing.”
With the cold shooting to open the game, West found itself down 8-0 entering the second stanza. It could have been worse, however, as the Seahawks were unable to convert on six of their eight free throw attempts.
Things started a little better for the Knights in the second as Jordyn Perry finally got her squad on the board with a 3-pointer. A free throw by Gabrielle Gunter and back-to-back baskets by Perry moments later saw WF’s deficit shrink from nine points to just four.
That was the same lead MBHS carried into the break, but it was West that came out hot again in the third quarter. The Knights went on a 10-2 run to start things off highlighted by Amaryn Harrison’s trey that gave them their first lead of the game.
“We have Ahliah Mack out now with an ankle injury and she’s a big part of our offense,” Timmons said. “So I just told the girls that someone’s going to have to step up and fill that void. There’s a reason it’s called a team.”
The game was tied 24-24 after three frames and looked as if it might go down to the wire. But West Florence’s early foul trouble started to catch up with it in the fourth quarter as three players wound up fouling out, including Zy’Breayziah Alexander.
Myrtle Beach also started to find its offense. A 7-0 run gave the Seahawks the lead for good as they outscored the Knights 20-10 down the stretch to cap off the victory. Zaria Dennis led the way with a game-high 20 points.
“We just didn’t execute like we should have,” Timmons said. “Too many mental mistakes.”
Perry and Gabby Evans led WFHS with nine points each. Evans scored seven of her points in the fourth quarter including a 3-pointer.
