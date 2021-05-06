Late offense powers Bruins past Chiefs 12-4

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s softball team exploded for nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings on Thursday as the Bruins rallied for a 12-4 victory over North Myrtle Beach.

The victory pushes SFHS’ Region 6-4A record to 6-2 with a home contest against Myrtle Beach set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The late offense negated a pair of big homers by the Chiefs, who led for most of the first part of the game. Aaliyah Earl’s three-run bomb put NMB up 3-1 in the top of the second, and Macy Prince’s solo shot in the fifth gave the Chiefs a brief 4-3 lead as well.

But South managed to claw its way back both times. Gracelyn Flowers had an RBI groundout in the first and Keke Fulton had a sacrifice fly in the second for the Bruins’ first two runs.

Makayla Arceneaux doubled home the tying run in the fourth, and after Prince’s homer, SF took control for good in its next at bat.

Larissa Siders had the big knock with a two-run triple and she scored on a NMB error as the Bruins grabbed a 6-4 advantage.

They put the game all but out of reach with a six-run bottom of the sixth. Angelle Siders singled home a run, Flowers added a sac fly and Katie Catoe polished things off with a two-run single.