FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a case of slow start, big finish for Josh Guthrie’s squad Tuesday against The King’s Academy, he said.

“CJ (Clark) was on fire for them on the mound,” the Florence Christian School baseball coach said of TKA’s starter. “The first couple innings…I mean he’s throwing low to mid 80s. Our guys grinded the first couple innings and eventually we started figuring him out a little bit in the third inning, and then after that we sure started hitting the ball a lot.”

The Eagles (5-3) wound up with 13 hits en route to a 14-4 victory over the Lions (1-3). The two teams are scheduled to meet against Thursday at Florence Christian.

Guthrie likely hopes to see the type of offense his team showed in the latter innings Tuesday. FCS plated 13 runs over the final five innings, including a big six-run top of the sixth that proved to be the pivotal frame.

The Eagles began the inning with a three-run lead and finished with a nine-run advantage behind six hits, an error and two walks. Tanner Lewis had the big swing with a two-run homer, but Gabe McLaughlin also had a RBI double as FCS sent 12 men to the plate.

The run game was key as the Eagles wound up stealing eight bases on the night.

“We’ve got a lot of team speed, and we’re very aggressive on the bases,” Guthrie said. “And when we’re not hitting the ball, if we can just get on with a walk or a bunt…we teach small ball here, and they believe it really well right now for me.

“That’s we did – we stole a lot of bases, put the ball in play and they booted it a little bit.”

Clark wound going 2 1/3 innings on the mound for TKA with three strikeouts, but issued five walks. The Lions issued 10 free passes total and also hit three batters.

“I threw some pitchers that hadn’t pitched (this year),” Lions coach Danny Pappas said of his staff Tuesday. “They came from basketball season and hadn’t been ready yet. So from innings four through six, that’s where we were struggling because we weren’t throwing strikes.

“…We can’t make the mistakes we made tonight (on Thursday) and our pitchers have got to throw strikes.”

TKA kept the game close through the fifth. The Lions scored twice in the third inning behind RBI singles form Garrison Fields and Clark. Clark added a RBI double in the fifth and finished the game 4 for 4 with three runs driven in to lead TKA. Fields was 2 for 2 and Trey Mills scored three runs.

Landon Hardy went 3 for 3 for the Eagles with a double, two RBI and three runs scores. Austin Howard had two hits and drove in two runs while McLaughlin and Juels Huntley each finished with two hits as well.

Pierson Gray got the win on the mound for FCS after going 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

FCS 013 206 2 – 14 13 1

TKA 002 010 1 – 4 8 2

WP – Pierson Gray (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). LP – CJ Clark (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 5 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – FCS: Landon Hardy 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Tanner Lewis 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; Austin Howard 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Juels Huntley 2-3, RBI; Gabe McLaughlin 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Bradley Shelley 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Stone Poston 1-3, RBI, R. TKA: CJ Clark 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Garrison Fields 2-2, RBI; Lucas Fields 1-4, 2B; Trey Mills 1-2, 3 R.

RECORDS: FCS 5-3. TKA 1-3.

NEXT GAME: The two teams will meet again Thursday at Florence Christian.